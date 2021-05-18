Rapper Bugzie the Don is facing federal charges after posing on a SWAT truck smoking a cigar during the January Capitol riot and using the image for his new album, the Washington Post reports.

Bugzie, whose real name is Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, picked the photo—which includes Donald Trump supporters storming the building in the background—for his March album, appropriately titled The Capital. Still, Brodnax says that after being photographed multiple times inside the building, he entered the Capitol only to shoot photos and video, as he came to DC to work on a music video, according to court documents obtained by the Post.

Federal investigators arrested the rapper on March 11, just days after he dropped his record, and he’s currently facing four federal charges, including unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

The court document claims that he “willfully and knowingly engaged in disorderly and disruptive conduct within the United States Capitol Grounds and in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress and either House of Congress, and the orderly conduct in that building of a hearing before or any deliberation of, a committee of Congress or either House of Congress.”

Now, Bugzie’s lawyers are trying to stop the government from obtaining DOJ search warrants to access to the rapper’s social media accounts, as he claims he went into the building “peacefully,” walking around for 40 minutes to get “pictures and videos of the architecture.”