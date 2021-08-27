Despite running into some label issues out the gate, the Dirty South finally meets Seoul as Megan Thee Stallion teams up with BTS to assist the band on their “Butter” remix.

Meg eluded to finally being able to drop the song on Twitter this week.

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Meg tweeted with a flurry of butter emojis.

The “Butter” remix faced legal challenges earlier this week, according to documents obtained by TMZ and Variety. In the docs, Meg claimed that her label 1501 Certified Entertainment was blocking her from dropping the track because they didn’t think the song would be good for her career. On the flipside, Meg argued that her international fanbase would love the remix. The rapper also claimed in the court docs that the label was trying to 6-figures out of her if the song did release.

However, according to a report from Variety, a judge granted Megan the rights to drop the remix after she submitted a petition in which she claimed her record label was barring her from doing so. Now the “Butter” remix is here for the world, and it was well worth the wait.

The original track was already a banger, maintaining a No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for a number of weeks.

Listen to the new remix for BTS’s song “Butter” featuring Megan Thee Stallion down below via Spotify.