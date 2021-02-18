Bryson Tiller has shared the official video for “Sorrows,” a standout track from his third studio album, Anniversary.

Directed by Kid. Studio’s Glenn Michael and Christo Anesti, the cinematic visual finds Tiller and a woman wandering a desert that becomes increasingly surreal. There are many references to time throughout the video, including shots of floating clocks, a massive hourglass situated by skyscrapers, and close-ups of an out-of-whack pocket watch.

You can check out the video up top.

Tiller recently revealed that his long-awaited Serenity album will be a tripple-disc project. The R&B singer shared the news during a Twitch stream, stating he has paused the recording process a number of times as he simply wasn’t in the right mental space to complete it. After several years, Tiller found himself with a slew of Serenity tracks that he didn’t want to discard; so he made the decision to release them in three different volumes: one designated for pop, another for R&B, and the third for rap.

Unfortunately for fans, Tiller doesn’t expect to release Serenity until 2022.

“Until I figure out the shit for my deal, with my label and all that shit, the business side, I can’t necessarily give that,” he said about the drop date. “That’s the only thing holding those projects back.”