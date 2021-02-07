It seems Bryson Tiller’s Serenity project will be well worth the wait.

During a recent Twitch broadcast captured by HipHop-N-More, the Grammy-nominated singer gave fans a quick update on the long-awaited album, which he began creating as far back as 2017. Tiller revealed he had paused Serenity several times over the past few years because he wasn’t in the right state of mind to complete it. But due to the drawn-out process, Tiller found himself with tons of material that he didn’t want to scrap, so he’s made the decision to release Serenity in three volumes.

“I realized how much fucking music that I had for Serenity, all this different shit,” he said. “So Serenity is now not one album, but it’s three albums. It’s three volumes. One is a rap album, one is an R&B album, and then one is a pop album.”

Though he couldn’t provide an exact release date, Tiller said the project probably wouldn’t come out until next year, as he’s still figuring things out with his record label.

“Until I figure out the shit for my deal, with my label and all that shit, the business side, I can’t necessarily give that,” he said about the drop date. “That’s the only thing holding those projects back.”

Fans can also catch Tiller on Shaquille O’Neal’s pre-Super Bowl show this Sunday. He is expected to participate in the “#EpicStuff challenge” and will deliver a special performance.