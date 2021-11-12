After a year of anticipation, the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars have released their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, featuring collaborations from Thundercat and Bootsy Collins.

The group’s third single, “Smokin Out The Window,” last week.

The 9-song offering blends the lush vocals of Mars and .Paak with even more vibrant production to create a time machine that sends listeners back . The duo primed fans for An Evening With Silk Sonic over the last several months with a series of singles, starting with their chart-topping song “Leave The Door Open.”

Recently, the group linked up with Hot 97, and during their conversation, .Paak recounted the first time he met Bruno Mars.

“I was opening for him on the 24K Magic Tour back when we were doing Europe in 2017, and I was opening up for him for a couple months, and that was the first time I really seen him do his thing live, and I became an instant fan,” .Paak said. He later added, “After awhile, I got him in the studio, and we started working on some stuff in Europe and that was really the building blocks of starting Silk Sonic.”

Listen to Silk Sonic’s debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, below.