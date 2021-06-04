Following the release of the video for “Don’t Shoot Up the Party,” Brockhampton have dropped deluxe edition of Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

Featuring one new song and three tracks that were previously exclusive to the CD edition of the album that was released with the original album in April, the deluxe version comes alongside the announcement that the album will also be coming to vinyl. “Pressure / Bow Wow,” “Sex,” and two version sof the song “Jeremiah” are the new additions to the album, while “Roberto’s Interlude” will remain a physical edition exclusive.

Prior to arrival of the original version of the record, Brockhampton founder Kevin Abstract indicated Roadrunner would be the second-to-last record from the group. “We all love each other and we wanna continue making the best music we can everybody just getting a lil older and got a lot to say outside of group projects,” he wrote last month, explaining the decision to call it quits.

He also hinted that an album the group finished called Technical Difficulties could see the light of day eventually, although with all the samples to clear he admitted it could be a while. “I wouldn’t even be surprised if that came after the last album,” he said, “But we really want that out.”

Listen to deluxe version of Roadrunner above, and purchase one of the two vinyl editions here.