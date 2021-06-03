The official video for Brockhampton’s “Don’t Shoot Up the Party,” a standout track from their newly released album, Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine, has arrived.

The visual, which was co-directed by Kevin Abstract, Dan Streit, and Cole Kush, comes less than a week after “America’s favorite boyband” performed the track on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It also arrives just days before Brockhampton unleash the Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine Plus Pack, a deluxe version that features four bonus tracks previously exclusive to physical copies. The bonus cuts are “JEREMIAH (ORIGINAL), “PRESSURE / BOW WOW,” “SEX,” and “JEREMIAH (RMX).”

The deluxe version will hit streaming services this Friday. The group is also releasing two different vinyl configurations for the album, both of which will be available for preorder Friday at Brockhampton’s online store.

You can check out the “Don’t Shoot Up the Party” video via YouTube up top.

More than a month after dropping Roadrunner, Kevin Abstract took to Twitter to address Brockhampton’s final run. The entertainer previously claimed Roadrunner would the be the group’s penultimate album, as his fellow members are now wanting to show the world what they can do as individual artists.