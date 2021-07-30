Philadelphia rapper and singer Bri Steves has released her new project TBH via Atlantic Records.

At nine tracks, TBH includes the previously released songs “GAF” featuring Guapdad 4000, “Sober,” and “Anti Queen.” Additional guest appearances come from Poundside Pop (“Stick Up”) and Symba (“Like You Should”). On the production side of things, there’s Boi-1da, T-Minus, and Bink!, among others.

The project arrives nearly three years after Steves released her T-Minus and Hitmaka-produced debut single on Atlantic, “Jealousy.”

Back in February, Missy Elliott included Bri Steves for Good Morning America’s Inspiration List: Who’s Making Black History in 2021?

“I love the boldness Bri Steves brings as a rising star,” Missy said. “She’s an outside-the-box-type of artist. Her message reminds me of myself at the early stages of my career, where people tried to box me into one category over another. Is she a rapper, a singer, a producer, a songwriter or a dancer? What is she? Well, I was all of them because I’m an artist. And now we see Bri Steves perfectly blending her different styles in her own dope way. That’s exciting to see in music, especially for a female artist.”

Listen to Bri Steves’ new project TBH now on all major streaming platforms.