Brent Faiyaz has been on a tear so far this year.

Over the past few months, the rising R&B star has delivered a pair of solo singles (“Show U Off” and “Eden”), as well as the Tyler, the Creator collab “Gravity” and the Purr-featuring “Circles.” He also dropped his Fuck the World project back in February 2020. For his latest offering, the 25-year-old Baltimore artist revives Sonder, the R&B trio composed of Faiyaz and producers Atu and Dpat, for a collaborative track with Jorja Smith titled, “Nobody But You.”

Backed by minimal percussion and acoustic guitar licks, “Nobody But You” blends Faiyaz’s signature crooning with Jorja’s silky vocals, as the pair sing about a doomed relationship. “Swore I’d be there, Swore that I’d catch you fall, I guess I couldn’t handle it,” Faiyaz sings. “Don’t think you cared about me,” Smith questions on the chorus. “Oh girl, I care about you,” Faiyaz objects. “But you don’t care ’bout nobody.” “Nobody but you.”

The R&B slow jam marks Sonder’s first official release since 2019’s one-off single, “What You Heard.” In 2017, the trio made waves with the Into EP standout, “Too Fast.” It’s the second single Jorja has dropped in the past month, following the previously-released “Addicted.”

You can stream “Nobody But You” now on all major platforms.