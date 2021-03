Jorja Smith is back with her smouldering new single, “Addicted”.

Although we’ve had plenty of collaborations from the singer over the past few months—“Come Over” with Popcaan, “I’m Workin” with Giggs, and Enny’s “Peng Black Girls” remix—it’s been a little while since we’ve had a solo cut from her. In fact, this is her first solo cut since “By Any Means”, which was released all the way back in July last year.