After a month of Bow Wow and Soulja Boy going back-and-forth at each other on social media, the two are finally facing off for a Verzuz battle.

In the build-up to the highly anticipated match, which will see the two pit their discographies against one another, both Bow Wow and Soulja Boy have been sharing fighting words. “Bow Wow aint’ had a hit since ‘Marco Polo’ and I gave him that song,” said Soulja in a recent tweet. “Bow Wow couldn’t make a hit in 2021 if his life depended on it.” Soulja Boy might not be as popular as he was during the days of “Crank That,” but it’s clear that he’s every bit as confident in himself as ever.

Bow Wow, who makes an appearance in the new Fast & Furious film F9, countered by saying that he’s happy not releasing new music. “I’ll be in the box office this weekend while you sit at home in your living room yelling on live at no one,” Bow Wow wrote in a recent tweet. “Soulja is the Ben Simmons of the rap game. Go rehearse and get off the internet. See you Saturday cap gun.”

Watch the two face off for their battle on the official Verzuz Instagram account, and catch a livestream of it below.