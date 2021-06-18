Bow Wow and Omarion’s Millennium Tour will return in several months.
On Friday, the artists took to social media to announce dates for the 2021 United States trek. Bow Wow and Omarion will headline the event, which will include appearances by Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and more.
“We got unfinished business to handle!” wrote Bow Wow, who is gearing up for his fast-approaching Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy “…. WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outside!!!!!”
The Millennium Tour 2020 was supposed to kick off in Louisville, Kentucky, last February, but was postponed due to concerns over the pandemic. Most of the acts who were set to appear in last year’s tour have signed on for the 2021 trek. And, no, the other members of B2K, who headlined the 2019 tour, are not involved this time around.
The tour will begin Oct. 1 at Los Angeles’ The Forum, and will include stops in Oakland, Detroit, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Miami, before wrapping up on Nov. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can check out the full list of dates below. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 26. Learn more about the tour here.
Millennium Tour 2021 dates:
Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct. 3 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena
Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
Oct. 8 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Oct. 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie
Oct. 23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre
Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena
Oct. 30 – Nashville,TN – Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Nov. 5 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
Nov. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Nov. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Nov. 12 – Newark , NJ – Prudential Center
Nov. 13 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Nov. 14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Nov. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center
Nov. 19 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Nov. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena