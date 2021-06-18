Bow Wow and Omarion’s Millennium Tour will return in several months.

On Friday, the artists took to social media to announce dates for the 2021 United States trek. Bow Wow and Omarion will headline the event, which will include appearances by Ashanti, Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, the Ying Yang Twins, and more.

“We got unfinished business to handle!” wrote Bow Wow, who is gearing up for his fast-approaching Verzuz battle with Soulja Boy “…. WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… lets go! We back outside!!!!!”

The Millennium Tour 2020 was supposed to kick off in Louisville, Kentucky, last February, but was postponed due to concerns over the pandemic. Most of the acts who were set to appear in last year’s tour have signed on for the 2021 trek. And, no, the other members of B2K, who headlined the 2019 tour, are not involved this time around.

The tour will begin Oct. 1 at Los Angeles’ The Forum, and will include stops in Oakland, Detroit, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Miami, before wrapping up on Nov. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can check out the full list of dates below. Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 26. Learn more about the tour here.

Millennium Tour 2021 dates:

Oct. 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 2 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct. 3 – Fresno, CA – Selland Arena

Oct. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Oct. 8 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Oct. 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 15 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Oct. 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Dallas, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Oct. 23 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Oct. 24 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Oct. 28 – Milwaukee, WI – UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Oct. 29 – Chicago, IL – Wintrust Arena

Oct. 30 – Nashville,TN – Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 31 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Nov. 5 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Nov. 6 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Nov. 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Nov. 12 – Newark , NJ – Prudential Center

Nov. 13 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Nov. 14 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Nov. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Nov. 19 – St Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Nov. 21 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Nov. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena