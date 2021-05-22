Soulja Boy and Bow Wow are set to face off in an upcoming edition of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s Verzuz series.

Hours after Bow Wow teased a June 26 date for the battle on social media, Soulja Boy took to Twitter Saturday to make the announcement official. However, neither Swizz Beatz nor Timbaland has confirmed the Verzuz matchup yet.

The announcement arrives just a few days after Soulja Boy claimed Bow Wow was scared to face off against him in a battle.

“Bow Wow scared of me, man. You see when Romeo said something, he jumped right on it but as soon as they said “Big Draco” name, Bow Wow be quiet as hell making up all types of excuses, man. Bow Wow knows what’s up with me,” Soulja told Tampa Bay’s Wild 94.1.

Romeo previously challenged Bow Wow to a Verzuz battle, prompting a response from Bow Wow. “You sure you want this smoke? I see you calling me out. You sure this is what you want to do?” the 34-year-old rapper wrote in a Twitter post last week.

Meanwhile, fans have been demanding a Soulja Boy-Bow Wow Verzuz battle since last summer.

“He know everybody in the world, everybody on Twitter, everybody say they wanna see Bow Wow vs. Soulja Boy, but he wanna battle Romeo ’cause he know he gon’ win that one and he know Big Draco gon’ give him that real smoke,” Soulja, in an interview with 94.1 last week, said.