Boosie Badazz, who has made several homophobic comments towards Lil Nas X, explained that the Montero artist isn’t actually his enemy.

In an interview with VladTV, Boosie said most of the hate was coming from online trolls, rather than in real life. “All my gay fans love me,” he said. “I don’t even know where the other hate be comin’ from...I don’t have problems from gay people when I see them. I really just have problems on social media.”

Boosie added that he’s been getting death threats “for about 6 months” but said he stands behind his homophobic comments. “I’m proud to be the person to speak up for people who can’t talk,” Boosie said. “You know, my momma tell me ‘shut up.’ My momma told me the other day, ‘Shut the fuck up.’ Called my phone… ‘Shut the fuck up. Stop talking about all that shit.’”

The rapper went on to say that Lil Nas X doesn’t phase him and that he doesn’t consider him an actual enemy. “You know, you don’t play with no gangsta, bruh. That’s not an opp of mine,” Boosie said.

He closed out the interview by saying he went on one of his homophobic rants after Lil Nas X caught him on a bad day. “He done caught me at the wrong time, I was having a bad day,” Boosie said. “You know, I was losing my grandmother you know I was going through a lot of shit, and I’m the type, you know how I am, you bite me I’mma bite back.”

The interview comes after it was revealed that a video of a supposed Lil Nas X fan confronting Boosie for his homophobic rants towards the rapper was revealed to be a setup. He elaborated to Vlad that the clip was filmed as part of an upcoming movie Boosie is making.

You can check out Boosie’s interview above.