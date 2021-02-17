Boosie Badazz has found himself at the center of a backlash once again after he felt the need to share his thoughts on Lori Harvey’s dating history.

In a recent interview on VladTV, the Baton Rouge rapper said, “I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this.” He suggested that male bachelors get plenty of criticism, but it’s not the same for women. “We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her.”

Understandably, his comments were met with plenty of criticism. In a new post on Instagram captioned “fuck yall I said what I said,” Boosie has doubled down on his comments and suggested that Harvey has been “passed around.”

“I wake up to all these Lori Harvey fans on my ass…talkin’ bout’ I’m hating on Lori,” he started the clip, filmed in his car. “Why would I wanna hate on Lori for? I just say y’all got it fucked up saying ‘Let’s go!’ If you sayin’ ‘let’s go’ that means you want your daughter to fuck seven or eight, nine n***as in a couple months…in the industry,” said Boosie, who is a father to eight children with six different women.

“If that’s cool with you, for your daughter doing that…then I can’t say shit,” he continued. “But what’s wrong with y’all motherfuckers is…y’all salute the woman who get passed around, but y’all dog the woman who stick by they n***a when they n***a fuck over. Y’all dog the real bitches who stick by they n***a, but y’all salute the bitches who go from hand to hand. The world fucked up.” He went on to suggest that any celebrity couple in which the woman “sticks by” their partner is called “stupid” by the internet.

In the original interview that sparked the backlash, Boosie said he would never marry “a woman like that,” but he still says he’d sleep with her. “I’m just trying to fuck,” he said. “I just want a beautiful good girl.”

He was slammed on social media for what he said in the interview, but this is far from the first time he’s caused controversy for outdated and demeaning comments. Last year he was criticized for making hurtful comments about Dwyane Wade’s trans daughter Zaya. Mike Tyson even confronted the rapper, questioning why he would say such transphobic and homophobic things without fully understanding the weight of his words.