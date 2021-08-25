Just a few days after defending his homophobic comments from earlier this month, Boosie Badazz wants to show the world how much he loves the LGBTQ community.

Boosie took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce social media to his gay tour manager, Jay Cooper.

“This is my tour manager, he takes care of a lot of business, that’s Jay Cooper,” Boosie said in the clip, introducing his friend. “He go get the money right there. People don’t understand, Jay, that I have nothing against gay people or nothing like that. You’re gay. You make half my money! I’m just misunderstood sometimes. Sometimes I just say it the wrong way. [Gay people] be misunderstood. I got family members [that are] gay, like, gay people have better hearts than us regular n****s.”