Blue Ivy Carter has won her first Grammy Award.

The daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was nominated for a Grammy for her appearance in the “Brown Skin Girl” music video. The song is from The Lion King: The Gift and Blue Ivy is featured alongside artists Wizkid and SAINt JHN.

Beyoncé won the Grammy for Best Music Video. She was up against fellow nominees Future with Drake, Anderson .Paak, Harry Styles, and Woodkid.

Directed by Beyoncé and Jenn Nkiru, the clip features cameos by Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Kelly Rowland. Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, make appearances as well.



Blue Ivy, who is nine years old, is among an exclusive group of young Grammy winners. Leah Peasall of The Peasall Sisters was just eight years old when the group won Album of the Year for the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2002. LeAnn Rimes was just 14 years old when she won Best New Artist in 1997.

After the announcement of Blue Ivy’s win, people praised her latest achievement. Check out some of the reactions below.