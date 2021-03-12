Last year’s Class Of 98s by drill supergroup #98s was a glowing highlight in a year stacked with blockbuster albums. A big part of that was Billy Billions, a relative unknown next to some of the other names on the project, but a name that’s ringing louder and louder in the drill scene and beyond.

Part of that, as we see in his latest single “Tizzy”, is his balance of gruff rhymes and smooth melody—a juggling act that’s hard to get right. And, like a lot of the scene’s breakout stars, his appeal also comes down to his intense honesty and the kind of boundless energy that made the Class Of 98s tape such a runaway success.