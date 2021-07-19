In a new interview, Billie Eilish reflected on Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship battle, calling the situation she and may other girls face “really, really horrible.”



“It’s really, really horrible what a lot of young women have gone through—I mean, to this day,” she told Vogue Australia. “I didn’t have a team that wanted to fuck me over—which is really kind of rare, which [itself] is pretty fucked up. All I have to be is just grateful that I happened to have a good group of people around me that … didn’t want to just take advantage of me and do what people have done in the past.”

Last month, Spears testified in court in an attempt to get her conservatorship, which she described as abusive, terminated. She said the arrangement has impacted her freedom for the last 13 years, and has had next to no control over her finances, medical decisions, and even everyday activities.

Eilish isn’t the first major artist to offer her support to Britney. Madonna, who famously kissed Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs, criticized the conservatorship and demanded those involved “give this woman her life back.” In a statement shared last week, Spears called out those “closest” to her who have offered insincere support for her during this difficult time.

She also said she’s done performing as long as her father, Jamie Spears, is her conservator. “For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” she wrote on social media.

As for Eilish, her new album, Happier Than Ever, comes out on July 30.