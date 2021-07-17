Britney Spears is calling out those “closest” to her over what she perceives as insincere support.

The 39-year-old pop star expressed her frustration Friday amid her highly publicized legal battle. Spears has been made a number of court appearances over the past month, seeking to end her 13-year conservatorship led by her father, Jamie Spears. She’s told the judge her life has been “ruined” by the court-mandated legal guardianship, and that she wants her dad charged with “conservatorship abuse.”

In the weeks since her bombshell testimony, many fans and celebrities have come out in support of the #FreeBritney movement; however, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” artist says some of the public support was disingenuous and simply an attempt to “save face.”

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that!” Spears wrote via Instagram on Friday. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? Again … NO.”

Spears didn’t mention names, but stated that the individuals in question “know who they are.”

“… You actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!” she continued. “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day!”

The post included a text image that read: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even asked.”

A judge recently granted Spears’ request to appoint her own council, after her previous court-appointed attorney resigned from his role. Her new lawyer is former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who announced his plan to file a petition to end his client’s conservatorship.