Madonna has offered her support to Britney Spears’ amid her conservatorship battle, which Spears says has impacted her freedom for the last 13 years.

Last month, Britney testified in court in an attempt to get her “abusive” conservatorship terminated. “I am traumatized…I’m not happy, I can’t sleep. I’m so angry I’m insane,” she told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny. During her testimony, the pop star made a series of unsettling claims about the guardianship oversight, which she said has resulted in her having zero control over her finances, medical decisions, and even everyday activities.

Madonna, who famously kissed Spears at the 2003 MTV VMAs, wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her wearing a Britney t-shirt, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

Madonna is far from the first musician or celebrity to offer their support to Britney Spears. Christina Aguilera said the conservatorship is “unacceptable,” while Halsey said she hopes Britney is “awarded freedom from this abusive system.”