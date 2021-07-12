Those with an apparent misunderstanding of what it means to actually be in one’s “flop era” were given a brief talking-to by Billie Eilish on Monday.

In a clip shared to TikTok, the Happier Than Ever artist informed fans she’s been seeing a lot of “flop era” remarks directed at her on the platform as of late, though she made it clear she’s not too concerned about such comments.

At the end of this month, Eilish will release her second studio album featuring the recently released fifth single “NDA.” In the three days since its release, the Eilish-directed video for “NDA” had already amassed nearly 12 million views on YouTube and was still trending on the site.

Responding to the “flop era” chatter she said she’s been seeing on TikTok, Eilish offered some advice on Monday for anyone who shares that opinion.