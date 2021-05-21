Billie Eilish has revealed the dates for her Happier Than Ever World Tour, kicking off in 2022.

The singer made the announcement via a video showing her sitting alone in an auditorium. The end of the clip points to Eilish’s website, where fans can view all 50 dates for her tour, with the first leg taking place from February to April 2022 in North America and the second leg in June and July in Europe. Prior to her album tour, Eilish will also be performing at a handful of festivals, including Governors Ball and Firefly this September, and Austin City Limits in October.

The tour will celebrate Eilish’s forthcoming album Happier Than Ever, slated for release on July 30. She recently shared “Your Power,” which opened at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has also debuted a new look, leaving behind her neon green highlights for a platinum blonde hairstyle, and gracing the cover of British Vogue for a style transformation that had the internet buzzing.

Billie nabbed two Grammy Awards this year—Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her James Bond theme “No Time to Die.” February saw the release of the singer’s Apple TV+ documentary The World’s a Little Blurry, and more recently she published her self-titled book, which features hundreds of photos from her childhood, life on tour, and more.