Lil Wayne has capped off the year with more heat in Side B of No Ceilings 3.

Toward the end of the initial NC3 release's closing track, "Afro," DJ Khaled informed listeners that "part 2 is coming soon." As we all know, "soon" is a noncommittal word that is used for a wide range of ETAs, especially when it comes to promised music releases. Would it come in a few weeks? A few months? Maybe a year? No one really knew—that is, until tonight.

Just weeks after No Ceilings 3 dropped, Young Money announced Wayne would drop the album's much-anticipated B side exclusively on DatPiff. The 14-track project, hosted by Khaled, consists of titles like "Low Down," "Peanut Butter," and "Sum 2 Prove," and includes guest appearances by everyone from 2 Chainz and Rich the Kid to Lil Twist and Big Sean.

Although Wayne and Co. didn't officially announce B side until Friday, Sean began hinting at the project earlier this month, and confirmed its release via social media just a day before it arrived.

"The 🐐Wayne hit me to rap on this wit him!" Sean wrote in an Instagram post that teased the track. "He said he not done wit No Ceilings 3!!! Part 2 drop tomorrow! so We went for 100 bars off dis bitch jus for fun! love to my dawg Jack Harlow too I know we got that Way Out goin up right now too!"

Lil Twist made a similar announcement at the top of the month, during an Instagram Live broadcast. However, his release date was a week off.

You can stream No Ceilings 3: B Side now at DatPiff

.

Wayne is also preparing to drop the third installment of his I Am Not a Human Being series. He confirmed he's been working on the effort during a recent interview with Bumbu founder Brett Berish.