Following Kanye West’s explosive episode of Drink Champs, Big Sean stopped by the podcast to offer his side of the story in regards to G.O.O.D. Music and much more.

The three-and-a-half-hour long episode covers a wide variety of topics including Sean’s path to success, his love for the city of Detroit, and an experience early on that resulted in him having to fire his friend. Sean opened up about his career for hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the dangers of being a famous rapper in the U.S., and a car accident in high school.

Perhaps most crucially, though, he responded to comments Kanye made during his recent two-part interview on Drink Champs. The G.O.O.D. Music founder said signing Sean was “the worst thing I’ve ever done,” much to the confusion of N.O.R.E., who said it was the “best” thing he’s done.

“Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life and that’s some sellout shit,” said Kanye during the episode. “And I don’t rock with neither of them and I need my apologies.”

Just before that episode debuted, Sean said he had been asked to appear on the show. “I’m assuming Ye talkin crazy,” he said. Now Sean’s episode is here, and he gives his detailed response to Ye’s comments.

Stream the episode now via Spotify, catch the video on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18, and read some of the biggest takeaways below.