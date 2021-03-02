Big Sean has been remarkably open about his battle with depression throughout his career. That hasn’t changed with the release of Detroit 2 and the rapper has spent significant amount of time in recent interviews explaining his struggles with suicidal ideation. In a recent talk with Michael Eric Dyson for a new Facebook Watch series One Question One Mike, Sean revealed how far he’d walked down that particular path.

“I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real … planning it out to the point where I said, ‘Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money. I did this already,’” he said. “Because I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized that OK, I need to stop everything I’m doing and figure this out or I’m going to self-destruct.”

In another interview with the CBC, Sean said he got to the point that he had a gun in his hand.

“When I say I had a Glock 17 in my hand, I really did. I don’t know why I was feeling like that, but I couldn’t stop feeling like it. It was deep,” he said.

Sean told Dyson that he got back on the right track by taking time away from work. When he removed his foot from the gas pedal, he found time to work on himself and his own happiness.

“I took the time off, canceled everything I was doing, sought therapy, connected with God more, spiritually grounded myself, and put myself first as a priority for the first time ever,” he said.