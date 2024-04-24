Billie Eilish Says Masturbation Has Helped Her Body Image Problems: 'People Should Be Jerking It, Man'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish opened up about how masturbation has helped her with her "extreme body issues and dysmorphia."

Speaking with Angie Martoccio, the 22-year-old "What Was I Made For?" hitmaker said that masturbation has helped her tremendously with her confidence. "TMI, but self-pleasure is an enormous, enormous part of my life, and a huge, huge help for me," she explained. "People should be jerking it, man. I can’t stress it enough, as somebody with extreme body issues and dysmorphia that I’ve had my entire life."

Eilish has been up-front about her sexuality in the past, notably telling Howard Stern in 2021 that pornography had a hugely negative impact on her understanding of sex at an early age. In the Rolling Stone interview, she appears to be in a much healthier place when it comes to exploring her sexuality.

She said that she particularly enjoys masturbating in front of a mirror as a way of connecting better with her body. "Partly because it’s hot, but it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had," said Eilish.

"I got to say, looking at yourself in the mirror and thinking ‘I look really good right now’ is so helpful. You can manufacture the situation you’re in to make sure you look good," she continued. "You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself, and feeling empowered and comfortable."