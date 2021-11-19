Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have dropped off another song from their forthcoming joint album The Big Sleepover.

In the accompanying “Animalz” video, shots of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown are seen in between clips of women and animals in nature, as the two exchange verses about the ins and outs of love and relationships.

On Wednesday, the pair performed “Animalz” on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The song follows the duo’s latest single “The Big Sleep Is Over” back in August, which came with an animated video. At the time of that release, the album was slated for a Sept. 3 arrival. It’s since been pushed back to Dec. 10.

News of The Big Sleepover first came in 2019, when Big Boi and Sleepy Brown released their single “Intentions” with CeeLo Green. The pair then shared “Can’t Sleep,” “We the Ones” with Killer Mike and Big Rube, and “Lower Case (no cap)” also with Killer Mike.

Watch the video for “Animalz” up top.