Sleepy Brown

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Latest Stories

(L-R) Notorious B.I.G., Diddy and OutKast.
Music

Sleepy Brown 'Wanted to Fight' Diddy Over Biggie's Alleged OutKast Diss

The Organized Noize producer and singer claims the late New York legend took shots at André 3000 and Big Boi in his "Big Poppa" music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams174 days ago
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: Big Boi performs during 2024 Atlanta Funk Fest at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on August 11, 2024 in College Park, Georgia.
Music

Big Boi Says His Crew Was Mistaken for Migrants While on Tour Bus: 'Bish What?'

The Outkast member, who's currently on tour, shared the shocking story on X.

Jaelani Turner-Williams682 days ago
Music

Big Boi's Pet Owl Got Spooked During Rapper's Performance

Big Boi is an owl lover, and currently has four of the birds as pets: Tula, Simon, Whodini, and Hootie.

tara mahadevan987 days ago
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown "Do Ya Best" music video
Music

Premiere: Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Party It Up in "Do Ya Best" Video f/ Scotty ATL

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have shared the music video for "Do Ya Best" featuring Scotty ATL off their recent collaborative project 'The Big Sleepover.'

Brenton Blanchet1515 days ago
Big Boi is seen wearing an ATLiens hat.
Music

Big Boi Says He Has the 'Greatest' OutKast Documentary 'Locked in the Vault'

In a recent interview surrounding the release of his and Sleepy Brown's 'Big Sleepover' album, Big Boi revealed he's got an edit of an expansive OutKast doc.

Trace William Cowen1679 days ago
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The cover art for Big Boi and Sleepy Brown's 'Big Sleepover' Album
Music

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Release Collaborative Album 'Big Sleepover' f/ CeeLo Green and Killer Mike

Two years after it was first teased, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have finally shared their long-awaited collaborative album, 'Big Sleepover​​​​​​​.'

Joe Price1680 days ago
big boi sleepy brown screenshot from animalz
Music

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Share New Song and Video "Animalz"

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have dropped off their new song and accompanying video "Animalz," from their forthcoming joint album 'The Big Sleepover.'

tara mahadevan1701 days ago
Big Boi and Sleepy Brown "The Big Sleep Is Over"
Music

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Drop “The Big Sleep Is Over,” Share Release Date for Collab Album

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown have announced the release date for their collab album. The news arrives alongside a new single "The Big Sleep Is Over."

Brad Callas1792 days ago
Big Boi
Music

Big Boi Defends His Super Bowl Halftime Performance: 'I'mma Think for Myself'

Big Boi says he's against policy brutality, but suggests there is hypocrisy in the NFL protests.

Joshua Espinoza2499 days ago
Big Boi
Music

Big Boi Responds to Controversial Outkast x EarthGang Comparison

"When you reach god-MC status, it's hard for people to see you up here in these clouds."

Joshua Espinoza2501 days ago
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big boi
Music

Big Boi Drops New Songs With Killer Mike and Sleepy Brown Ahead of Super Bowl

Big Boi is set to join Maroon 5 and Travis Scott during this weekend's controversial Super Bowl halftime ordeal.

Trace William Cowen2723 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Interview: Sleepy Brown Talks Organized Noize Documentary, Family Fall Outs and Walking Away From $20 Million

'The Art of Organized Noize,' debuted at SXSW and will land on Netflix next week.

Will Lavin3769 days ago

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