You only get to introduce yourself once. And unfortunately for Bhad Bhabie, she’s learned this the hard way.

On Tuesday, Bhabie released a video on his YouTube denouncing the “cash me outside” meme and phrase that jumpstarted her career.

“My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story,” she said in the nearly 4-minute long video. “For years I didn’t even want to talk about it. People would say it and I would just be like, ‘Okay yeah, whatever.’’’

She then ripped into Dr. Phil and his show where she used the phrase. “Who made the rule that just because you’re older than them you get to treat them with no respect at all,” Bhabie said after claiming the show’s production changed some of her responses to make her seem more unlikable. “I’m still a human being you have to have some sort of respect for me.”

Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli used the phrase during an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2016. The retort quickly became a viral sensation and helped jumpstart her entertainment career. Yet, now that she’s approaching her 18th birthday, Bhad Bhabie wants to shed the image of being a wild and disrespectful 13-year-old. She also wants to reclaim the false narratives she believes were promoted by Dr. Phil.

“That meme made it seem like I was an evil, hateful girl,” she said, while acknowledging that the phrase did help her become known. “That’s why I hate it so much because that’s not me… Y’all can’t judge somebody’s whole life off of a 30-second clip… I always wanted people to know me for me.”

Watch Bhad Bhabie’s full comments on her viral meme above.