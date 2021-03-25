Bhad Bhabie is celebrating her 18th birthday on Friday in a fairly unique way: by selling her “cash me outside” meme in an NFT auction.

Billboard reports that the sale, titled “ETH Me Outside: A Cash Me Outside NFT” will include an exclusive set of digital icons derived from the moment that happened on Dr. Phil. The auction will contain 20 NFTS with original works based on the meme, her ascent to fame, her music, and more, with filmmakers, visual artists, photographers, music producers, and fashion designers contributing to the project. These creatives are people who have either worked with Danielle Bregoli before or people she chose to contribute.

Bregoli’s first NFTs will hit Opensea on Friday, followed by a March 29 drop on Rarible, and then a March 31 drop on Zora. Some of the artists who are contributing include Nick Goosen & David Spade, Glassface, Oseanworld, Pastelae, Harriet Blend, Goodboyshady, Paola Pinna, Indietrent, Super Trip 64, producer Pliznaya, among others.

With the sale of the NFT comes the ownership of the “cash me outside” meme, a personalized video of the transfer of sale from the rapper to the buy, a 16-bar verse from Bregoli, and more.

Earlier this week, Bregoli addressed the meme in a four-minute clip she posted to her YouTube channel, where she criticized the origins of the meme and denounced Dr. Phil. “My problem with the meme was always that people only got to see half the story,” she said. “For years I didn’t even want to talk about it. People would say it and I would just be like, ‘Okay yeah, whatever.’’’

She ended the video with a nod to the NFT sale. “I wanna let this go, I wanna let this flourish on its own. The next bitch can have it—do what they wanna do with it. There’s going to be an owner of this shit going forward, but it damn sure ain’t gonna be me.”