Beyoncé is the latest to show public support for Meghan Markle in the wake of her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards nominee updated her website this week to include a special message dedicated to Markle, who—among other things—alleged that the royal family offered no assistance when she revealed her mental health struggles and was met with “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” their child’s skin would be.

“Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership,” Beyoncé said. “We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

Image via Beyoncé

As studios Beyoncé fans already know, this doesn’t mark the first time the unparalleled multi-hyphenate has shouted out Markle. Back in 2019, she shared a photo to Instagram alongside her husband Jay-Z in which the two were seen standing in front of a portrait of Markle as Mona Lisa.

“In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas,” she said at the time. “Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Earlier this week Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the Queen, saying the whole family was “saddened” to learn of the couple’s challenges over the past few years.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” the statement reads. “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Among those who have also stepped up with messages of support following the airing of the interview, which can be viewed in full here, is Serena Williams. In a note shared to her socials on Sunday night, Williams praised her “selfless friend” for leading by example with empathy and compassion.

“I know firsthand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down, and demonize us,” she said.