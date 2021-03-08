Serena Williams is showing support for her “selfless friend’ Meghan Markle following the airing of the much-anticipated Oprah interview.

In a note shared to her Twitter and Instagram pages on Sunday night, Williams said pointed to her own firsthand experiences with “the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color.” Markle’s words, Williams said on Sunday, “illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Williams also urged everyone to consider the serious mental health consequences these tactics can have on their targets and looked ahead to a day in which Markle’s children and her own could live in a society “driven by respect.”

In an IG caption, Williams added that she’s “so proud” of Markle for “being so brave.” She also shouted out Prince Harry.

“You are strong, both you and Harry,” she said. “I love you. I adore you.”

During the Oprah interview, Markle said she quickly learned after marrying Harry that the royal family would not protect her when needed. She also alleged that the family was “willing to lie” to protect other members but were not willing to “tell the truth” to protect her and Harry.

Among the most discussed moments from the exclusive Oprah interview, which is now available to view via CBS, were Markle’s reflection on suicidal thoughts to the recalling of alleged “concerns and conversations about how dark [their son’s] skin might be when he’s born” from the royal family.

Subsequent reports on Monday, originally from tabloid-centered outlets, cited sources as stating neither Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip were the ones who raised such alleged concerns. Oprah herself, notably, later confirmed this during a CBS This Morning appearance.