Beyoncé is providing some much-needed assistance to her fellow Texans.

On Thursday, the singer’s BeyGood foundation announced it had teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life, Inc. to help those affected by the deadly winter storm. The collaborative effort seeks to give up to $1,000 to individuals who have experienced financial hardships due to the disaster that has left countless Texans without food, power, or water.

BeyGood has directed affected residents to fill out an application to receive financial relief. Those in surrounding states can also apply; however, the form emphasizes that the one-time payment “is not designed to address ongoing financial challenges” and is only for those who are facing financial emergencies caused by the storm.

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

According to CBS News, the winter storm has left at least 34 people dead, 20 of whom were living in Texas. The record-low temperatures have resulted in widespread power outages and have caused water pipes to freeze, leaving millions of residents without electricity, clean drinking water, and, in some cases, food.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz have faced mounting criticism over their handling of the disaster. The former was slammed for suggesting the power outages were due to the Green New Deal, while the latter received backlash after he was spotted flying to Cancun amid the storm.

President Joe Biden recently approved an emergency declaration for Texas, authorizing FEMA to send vital supplies to the hardest-hit areas.

In lighter news, Adidas and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park brand are preparing to release their collaborative Icy Park line. The apparel and accessories range will hit Adidas.com this Friday and select retailers Saturday.