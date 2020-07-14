If you’re the kind of music fan who likes putting on a pair of headphones and rewinding rap verses until you’ve caught every subtle reference and double meaning, 2020 has been a good year. Most of us have been stuck inside with nothing to do, leaving plenty of time to obsess over tiny details in verses from our favorite lyricists. Fortunately, there has been lots of great material to pore over during our time of need. From newcomers like Stove God Cooks to legends like Jay-Z, rappers have blessed us with many standout verses over the past six months. So, at the midway point of the year, we’re counting down our favorites. These are the best rap verses of 2020 (so far).