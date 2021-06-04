New month, new music. This week, Lil Baby and Lil Durk connected on their highly anticipated album The Voice of the Heroes, featuring the Travis Scott-assisted single “Hats Off.” Roddy Ricch reconnected with Mustard on the smooth track “Late at Night.” And Tinashe linked with Buddy for their danceable summer record “Pasadena.” Ty Dolla Sign, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, and Brockhampton also released new music.

Check out Complex’s best music of the week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify for the latest music drops here.