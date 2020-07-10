This week brought us a lot of new music from heavy-hitters. Juice WRLD’s estate dropped the late artist’s highly-anticipated posthumous album, Legends Never Die, and according to first-listen reviews from fans, it didn’t disappoint. Kid Cudi and Eminem joined forces for their first collaboration, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.” Summer Walker is back with a new EP, featuring a moody collaboration with NO1 NOAH, called “White Tee.” And Snoh Aalegra is “Dying 4 Your Love.” This week’s list also includes songs from Aminé, Young Thug, Sahbabii, and more.

Check out the best music of the week below.

Juice WRLD, “Blood On My Jeans”

After a string of features and some solo songs, Juice WRLD’s estate has put out his posthumous album, Legends Never Die. The 21-track album is stacked with several impressive tracks, but “Blood On My Jeans” is an early standout. On the record, Juice WRLD notes that his blood-splattered jeans are a result of shooting attackers at close range. Many moments on the album are devastating to listen to, considering Juice’s untimely demise, but the sound of his voice and melodies will undoubtedly help bring solace to grieving fans. He was a truly special talent.

Kid Cudi & Eminem, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”

On “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,” Kid Cudi and Eminem join forces as they rap over a sinister beat, courtesy of Dot Da Genius and J Gramm. Cudi kicks off with bars that describe late-night escapades and his brief stint in rehab (“Years ago, rehab/All good, helped me figure out another plan”). Eminem's verse covers a wider range of topics. He namedrops fellow rapper Lil Wayne and calls out Drew Brees over the Saints quarterback’s national anthem comments. He also discusses police brutality and the COVID-19 pandemic. This record marks the first time the duo have rapped on a song together, although Eminem produced a track for Cudi in 2010.

Summer Walker f/ NO1 NOAH, “White Tee”

After her breakout year in 2019, Summer Walker is back. “White Tee” finds Walker vibing with SoundCloud star NO1 NOAH. On the track, NO1 and Summer sing over a moody CrackGod-produced beat about treating someone like a white T-shirt. Although NO1 is adamant about keeping his white tee in pristine condition, Summer devilishly encourages getting it a little dirty during a romantic affair. “Mess up your white tee/ I’ll do you dirty,” she sings. “White Tee” appears on Summer Walker’s latest EP, Life On Earth.

Snoh Aalegra, “DYING 4 YOUR LOVE”

“DYING 4 YOUR LOVE” is an intimate track from Snoh Aalegra that finds the songstress revisiting an old flame. Although she’s longing for that connection again, she knows that it wasn’t a great fit. “Some nights I even think about if I should call you/Cause I thought you were the one/Cause I was dying for this love, this love,” she sings, her voice echoing over distant guitar strings and PJ2-produced instrumentation. “DYING 4 YOUR LOVE” is Snoh’s first single since her second studio album Ugh, Those Feels Again, which dropped in 2019.

Aminé f/ Young Thug, “Compensating”

On “Compensating,” Aminé and Young Thug find themselves mulling over their past relationships. Realizing the errors of their ways, they are hoping to make amends. “I fucked up once again/And you know that I’m never too proud to beg,” Aminé spits on the refrain, while Thug copes with his split by pouring up another glass. Although the message centers around a bad break-up, the track is noticeably bouncy, thanks to the T-Minus beats that makes you want to dance. “Compensating” is just the latest in a string of releases from Aminé as he prepares to drop his third album, Limbo.

Sahbabii f/ T3, “House Party”

With a title like “House Party,” the assumption might be that this is a rowdy track. But that wouldn’t be Sahbabii. On the track, Sahbabii floats over mellow instrumentation. While he is, in fact, singing about a house party, it’s almost as if he’s having a day dream about the night before in slow motion. And T3, who Sahbabi has worked with previously, fits right in with high-pitched vocals. “House Party” appears on Sahbabii’s new album Barnacles, which dropped earlier in the week.

Duke Deuce f/ Mulatto, “Kirk”

“Kirk” is a club record that finds Duke Deuce colliding with Mulatto. Duke commands the room with cocky lines about his diamond-encrusted drip and dominant presence. “Go berserk, watch these bitches work/ Money falling from the ceiling to the dirty,” he raps on the chorus. Mulatto comes in later with provocative lyrics that highlight her body and riches. What makes this song so catchy is the trap-like beat produced by DONKINGTRAX and Zack Feezy.

Karol G "Ay, DiOs Mío"

“Ay, DiOs Mío,” which translates to “Oh Lord” in English, is Karol G’s first single of 2020. On the track, the Colombian singer recalls how she and her current partner, Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, met and fell in love. On the track, Karol uses Anuel’s nickname “Ema,” as she describes their first interaction online. They soon meet and go out dancing before Anuel asks to be in a relationship. “Ay, DiOs Mío” is a sweet and romantic love song that paints a picture of a union between lovers.