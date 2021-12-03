We’re a little less than a month away from the new year, but artists are still dropping new music until the time runs out. This week, Polo G and Lil Baby teamed up for their latest collaboration “Don’t Play.” NBA YoungBoy is back with one of his most vulnerable tracks yet, “Heart and Soul.” And Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for their new ballad “Just Look Up,” which appears in the new film Don’t Look Up. This week’s list also includes new songs from Nardo Wick, SZA, EST Gee, and more.

Check out the best new music this week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify here to stay up on the hottest releases in music.