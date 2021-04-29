“The Fall Off Era” is fast-approaching—at least that’s what Bas suggested.

On Wednesday night, the Dreamville artist took to Instagram to tease a drop date for J. Cole’s much-anticipated project The Off-Season. The post showed Cole in the middle of a studio session and hinted at a mid-May release: “🤯🤯🤯 The Off-Season. pack your bags. 🚀 in two weeks,” Bas captioned the post, which has since been deleted.

Fans have been holding their collective breath for The Off-Season ever since Cole teased it in summer 2018. The 36-year-old rapper had shared his “Album of the Year (Freestyle)” on both YouTube and Soundcloud, along with the description: “The Off Season coming soon… All roads lead to The Fall Off.” Anticipation increased at the end of 2020, when he posted an Instagram photo that showed what appeared to be a “to-do” list, which included crossed-off items like “Features” and Revenge of the Dreamers III, followed by unmarked titles The Off-Season, It’s a Boy, and his highly anticipated sixth studio album The Fall Off.

“I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…,” the photo was captioned.

The post seemingly confirmed speculation that Cole would drop two projects before releasing the follow-up to 2018’s KOD. It also lead some fans to believe that Cole planned to step away from music after delivering The Fall Off.

Cole has yet to address Bas’ post, let alone announce a release date for The Off-Season or any of his upcoming projects. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.