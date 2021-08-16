Dreamville and TDE could be the next hip-hop crews to go head-to-head in a future Verzuz.

During a recent interview with DJ Carisma on Power 106, Bas was asked who he’d want his Dreamville collective to face off with in the Swizz Beatz-Timbaland battle series.

“Five to ten years from now, if Dreamville were to do a Verzuz, who do you think would be a worthy competitor?” Carisma asked.

“It’s gotta be TDE, right?” Bas responded. “That’s family, but it be good competition, for sure.”

While the 34-year-old rapper is all in for the potential matchup, he reminded fans that nothing has been scheduled yet between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar’s respective crews. “We gotta solidify everything,” he added.