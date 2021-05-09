The ladies are, once again, taking over the Verzuz ring.

This Mother’s Day weekend, legendary girl groups Xscape and SWV (Sistas With Voices) are going head-to-head in a nostalgic battle of R&B hits. ATL’s Xscape—made up of Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Kandi Burruss, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott—was founded in the early ’90s and were signed to Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def imprint shortly after. The group dropped their debut album, Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha, in 1993. That project ultimately sold more than one million copies and blessed the world with classics like “Understanding” “Love on My Mind,” and “Just Kickin’ It.”

Xscape would go on to deliver two more platinum-certified albums—1995’s Off the Hook and 1998’s Traces of My Lipstick—before taking a hiatus in the’ 90s. The group briefly reunited in 2005 with the plan to drop a fourth album, which never saw the light of day. Fast-forward to 2018 when Xscape gifted fans with their first-ever EP, Here for It.

Earlier this week, Burris took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at Xscape’s preparation for the Verzuz event, suggesting they would play both old and new material.

SWV, which also formed in the early ’90s, consists of Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” Johnson, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons. The NYC outfit shared their debut, triple-platinum album It’s About Time in 1992 and went on to release four more albums up until 2016. Known for hits like “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature,” and “Downtown,” SWV has become one of the most celebrated acts in R&B music, and were honored with the Soul Train Lady of Soul Award in 2017.

You can stream the Xscape and SWV Verzuz battle now on the Triller and Fite TV apps, as well as Verzuz’s official Instagram page.