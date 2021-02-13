Detroit rapper and one of Complex’s artists to watch in 2021, Babyface Ray has finally given the streets what it’s been waiting for with his new seven-track EP Unf*ckwitable featuring Moneybagg Yo, Kash Doll, and EST Gee.

D-Town is alive and well on Unf*ckwitable as Babyface Ray leans into his unbothered flow right out the gate. “Real N****s Don’t Rap” is a perfect way to start the tape, with the ironic track being both eye-catching from its title and re-listenable from its content. The rest of the EP follows suit with Ray trading bars with Moneybagg Yo on “If You Know You Know” and teams up with Louisville rapper EST Gee on “Pink 10s.”

Babyface Ray hasn’t just found support from his Detroit community, but also his Empire labelmates. Fellow Empire signee and Detroit rapper G.T. doubles as an art curator and put Babyface Ray in his Detroit Legends coloring book, which also features J Dilla, Tee Grizzley, and more. Ray also celebrated the release of Unf*ckwitable with G.T., posting them on his Instagram.

Babyface Ray is a strong representative of Detroit hip-hop. It’s safe to say that the ever-growing rap scene there is in good hands. You can listen to Babyface Ray’s new EP Unf*ckwitable featuring Moneybagg Yo, Kash Doll, and EST Gee down below.​​​​​



