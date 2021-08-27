More than a month after the first tease, Babyface Ray has finally shared his new collaboration with Big Sean “Ain’t My Fault.”

Produced by Hit-Boy, the song arrives alongside a Griffin Olis-directed music video in which the two Detroit rappers put forth their best mafioso impressions, dressed in pinstripe suits and smoking cigars while trading bars. Watch it above.

The hard-hitting anthem catches Ray amid a breakout year, as the 30-year-old has cemented his status as one of the biggest rappers in Detroit on the strength of his latest project Unfuckwitable. Released in February, the seven-track EP was repackaged as a deluxe version in May with seven additional songs, including features from Veeze, Peezy, and Murda Beatz, as well as Jack Harlow on “Paperwork Party (Remix).”

Since dropping the deluxe edition of his breakthrough EP, Babyface Ray has continued his momentum with guest appearances on recent albums from Lil Yachty (“Fight Night Round 3”) and Trippie Redd (“Captain Crunch”).

“Ain’t My Fault” is just the latest collaboration between Hit-Boy and Big Sean, who linked up last fall on the rapper’s full-length Detroit 2. The superproducer contributed beats to a variety of songs on the project, including the Nipsey Hussle-featuring “Deep Reverence,” standout “Lucky Me,” and intro track “Why Would I Stop?” He’s also heading out on tour starting Sept. 8 in Orlando and going through Nov. 19 in Indianapolis.

Listen to “Ain’t My Fault” below on Spotify and catch the video up top.

In other Sean news, the 33-year-old is doing his third annual Detroit’s On Now (D.O.N.) weekend from Aug. 28-29. Among other things, the community-focused event will unveil the Sean Anderson Foundation content and production studio inside the Boys & Girls Club.

“This past year and a half has been challenging for everyone. I’m glad we can bring D.O.N. Weekend back and celebrate the people who make this city great,” Big Sean stated. “With all the hurdles Detroit has faced during the pandemic, it’s so important to bring the city together in a positive way.”

Get more info on the event—which will include COVID-19 vaccine shots, free haircuts, a celebrity kickball game, and much more—here. Tickets are free but attendance is limited due to the pandemic.