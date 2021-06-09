Babyface Ray has remixed his breakout record, “Paperwork Party” with a feature from Jack Harlow.

The Kardiak-directed video finds the two rappers dining on the finer things, while a pair of girls count their stacks of money in the back. The original song appeared on Ray’s For You EP, which dropped back in 2020, and the remix is now featured on the deluxe version of the Detroit rapper’s most recent EP, Unfuckwitable.

Unfuckwitable first arrived in February and included features from Moneybagg Yo, Kash Doll, and EST Gee, with the deluxe version now boasting additional appearances from Veeze, Peezy, and Murda Beatz, as well as Harlow. The deluxe was included on Complex’s Best Albums of 2021 (So Far) list at No. 23. With the original version, Ray found himself at No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart and a spot on the Emerging Artists Chart.

In other news, Babyface Ray will be performing at Rolling Loud New York, which will take place from Oct. 28-30 at Citi Field.

Watch the video for the “Paperwork Party” Remix at the top.