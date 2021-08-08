Ever since the tragic death of her boyfriend King Von last November, Asian Doll hasn’t shied away from letting fans in on the grieving process.

Exactly nine months to the day that Von was fatally shot, the 24-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Saturday to air out her emotions.

“Bro I will give up everything just to have 1 more conversation with von shit even a hug,” she wrote in the first of several tweets. “Nothing has ever broken me but this right here breaking me into pieces. I hope one day I stop feeling like this.”

It isn’t the first time Asian Doll has openly expressed her emotions following Von’s death. Back in November, she posted a series of heartbreaking tweets hours after the Chicago rapper was killed in a shooting involving police in Atlanta.

“I wanna die 2 shit it feel like I’m dead already,” she tweeted after the news of his death went public. “I’ll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again… Von I’m gone [broken heart emoji] … My heart is gone I’m just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON.”

Over the past nine months, Asian Doll has also shared special tributes to her late boyfriend, honoring Von with a tattoo on her hand back in November and showing off a chain in January she got made that depicts the rapper.

