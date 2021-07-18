It seems like ASAP Rocky has been up to more than just his new Vans collaboration and partnership with PacSun. The ASAP Mob frontman has also been busy in the studio.

Rocky shared a clip for a new PacSun campaign, soundtracked by a new song from the rapper. “CLIP ON MY HIP LIKE THE BAC AH DA BEEPER THANK YOU,” he captioned the Instagram post, using lyrics from the track, as well as shouting out PacSun. “These n***as hoes I can tell, these n***as some hoes in a cell, these n***as show and they tell,” Rocky later raps in the song.

Rocky was just named the first-ever guest artistic director for the clothing brand, with the snippet promoting PacSun’s new online campaign, which also spotlights his Vans capsule collection.

“Together with PacSun, we will be releasing several limited-edition collections that are both nostalgic and forward at the same time,” he previously said in a statement. Last week, Rocky and PacSun also shared their Russell Athletic capsule, which ranges from T-shirts to sweats.

The hope that both the rapper and his leading lady, Rihanna, are working on new material was supported by the couple both recently filming a music video in the Bronx. While it was uncertain if the visual was for Rocky or RiRi, it’s more probable that it’s for the Harlem native since he announced in May that his forthcoming album, All Smiles was 90 percent completed. The last project we saw from Rocky was his 2018 album Testing.