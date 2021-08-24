While it’s been clear to fans that Moneybagg Yo’s A Gangsta’s Pain album cut “Wockesha” is about his love for codeine, his girlfriend Ari Fletcher must have missed the memo.

According to HotNewHipHop, that bit of information came to her attention after the song went No. 1 on U.S. urban radio. Fletcher took to Twitter on Monday to go off on her man, citing the song’s romantic lyrics while tagging him.

“How wokesha not about me and you said ‘taste like candy, sweet like fruit, wet like water can I love on you?’ @MoneyBaggYo AW OK,” she wrote in the first tweet.

She then proceeded to tweet 11 more times about the fact that the song isn’t about her, in the same format as the first tweet. “How wokesha not about me and you said ‘withdraws you feeling different everyday you need a dose?’ @MoneyBaggYo AW OK.”