Apple Music launched on Monday a new feature called City Charts, which ranks the top 25 songs in 100 cities around the world.

While Apple Music’s standard charts rank music-based simply on a number of plays, City Charts combine plays and additional signs of local popularity to rank the top songs gaining momentum with listeners locally.

Updated daily, City Charts are featured on Apple Music’s Charts page and are accessible via the Browse or Search pages. Listeners can also ask Siri to play a local city chart — for New York City chart, simply say “Hey Siri, play the Top 25: New York City.” Users will be able to add their favorite City Charts to their library, download them, and share them with friends.

More than 25 of the new City Charts are based in North America, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Miami, San Francisco, Honolulu, Toronto, Vancouver, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. In Europe, City Charts will be available in Paris, Berlin, Dublin, Rome, Madrid, London, and more cities.

City Charts will also launch in Africa (Nairobi, Johannesburg); Asia (Seoul, Bangkok, Manila); Latin America (Rio de Janeiro, Bogotá); and the Middle East (Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Dubai).