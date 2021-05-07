ALLBLACK has released his new album TY4FWM (Thank You 4 Fuckin’ With Me) via Play Runners and Empire.

The 14-song effort from the Oakland native features notable guest appearances from Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, G-Eazy, E-40, Sada Baby, and more, as well as production from Kenny Beats, DTB, Cole M.G.N., ShMartin, and Cal-A. ALLBLACK previewed the new project with the song and accompanying video for “Ego” with Drakeo and Kenny, where ALLBLACK portrays a chef who attempts to prove his talent to Drakeo. ALLBLACK also shared the video for “10 Toes” featuring G-Eazy and E-40 last week, which you can check out up top.

While ALLBLACK has shared a handful of projects over the years, he considers TY4FWM to be his debut album, a show of his gratitude for his fans, for his hometown, and for what his craft has given him.

“There are people around me who get up every day and work hard without cutting corners,” he said in a statement. “Because of them, I feel like I’ve got to win—we’ve got to win.”

Stream TY4FWM below.