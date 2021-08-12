Back in April, after quite a lengthy build-up, AJ Tracey dropped off the very well executed LP Flu Game. Between the cleverly laid-out Michael Jordan metaphor that runs throughout and the high-profile collaborations, it was an accomplished project that left both fans and critics feeling well-fed.

One of the biggest hitters on the project was “Summertime Shootout”, an unexpected team-up with the king of Auto-Tune, T-Pain. Produced by Nyge and AoD, the track plays to both artists’ respective strengths and it’s now been given the lavish, poolside visuals it deserves.

Directed by KC Locke, it’s exactly the kind of summer setting we all need in our lives. With a palatial mansion in the background, AJ, T-Pain and friends lap up the heat and the beautiful views while Big Zuu cooks up some magic on the grill (there’s quite a few other cameos to spot, too).

Hit play on the visuals above and be sure to add “Summertime Shootout” to your playlists.